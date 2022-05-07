CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 11,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 5,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)
