CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 11,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 5,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

