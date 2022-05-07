Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Trading Up 0.5%

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 5,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

