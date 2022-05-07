Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $460.48 and last traded at $459.38. 94,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,552,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

