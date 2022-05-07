Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $460.48 and last traded at $459.38. 94,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,552,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
