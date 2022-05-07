Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp cut Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

CHGG opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

