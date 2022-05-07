Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO David Patrick Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHE stock opened at $502.36 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

