Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.46.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 581,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

