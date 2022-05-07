Chiliz Market Cap Hits $1.03 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $88.68 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,917 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

