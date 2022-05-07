Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $418,668,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded down $15.33 on Friday, hitting $1,354.53. 298,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,596.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

