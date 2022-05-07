CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

