Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $36,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

NYSE CI opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.84. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

