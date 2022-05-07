Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

