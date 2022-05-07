Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Citigroup by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $51.62. 25,912,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,169,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

