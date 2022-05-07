Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $261,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.62. 25,912,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,169,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

