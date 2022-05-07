Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 8.6%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 1,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.