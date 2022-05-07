Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CWAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 478,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,947. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,733 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 437,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.