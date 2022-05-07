Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 143.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.5%.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $31.65 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 243.46, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

