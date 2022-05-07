Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $145.67.

CLX opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

