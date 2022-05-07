Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,757,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

