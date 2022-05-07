CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,173,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

