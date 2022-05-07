Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.59

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

