Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.18

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $6.67. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 196,492 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 55,760 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,259,000.

About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.