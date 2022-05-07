Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

