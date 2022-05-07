Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $164.00 at National Bankshares

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.95. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 51,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

