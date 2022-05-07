CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $7.25. CommScope shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 96,685 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CommScope by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after buying an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $41,352,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

