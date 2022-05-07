Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 593,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $131,201. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Community West Bancshares worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

