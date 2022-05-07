Comparing ITT (NYSE:ITT) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ITT and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.77 billion 2.17 $316.30 million $3.54 20.25 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.91 $71.66 million $1.38 47.05

ITT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 10.92% 15.90% 9.63% Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ITT and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 3 7 0 2.70 Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $102.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%. Given ITT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Enovis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITT beats Enovis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and centrifugal and twin screw positive displacement pumps, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment's connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies, as well as control products consist of actuators, valves, and pumps and switches for flow control applications; rate controls, seat recline locks, and elastomer isolators for aircraft interiors; elastomeric bearings for rotorcraft vibration isolation; heaters, hoses, and composite ducting for environmental control systems; and advanced composites for engine applications. ITT Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

