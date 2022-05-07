Comparing Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Owlet alerts:

This table compares Owlet and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -129.81% -24.21% Quantum-Si N/A -25.30% -22.62%

This table compares Owlet and Quantum-Si’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million 5.98 -$71.70 million N/A N/A Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Owlet and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 103.66%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Owlet beats Quantum-Si on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.