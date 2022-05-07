Comparing Workiva (NYSE:WK) & ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workiva and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 9.06 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -81.41 ShotSpotter $58.15 million 5.51 -$4.43 million ($0.37) -71.35

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -10.43% -56.54% -5.35% ShotSpotter -7.62% -6.92% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Workiva and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $118.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.30%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Workiva.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Workiva on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

