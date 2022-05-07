comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in comScore by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in comScore by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in comScore by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

