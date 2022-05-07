Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:GPN traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $202.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

