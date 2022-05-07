Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 6,099,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

