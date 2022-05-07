Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $12.39 on Friday, hitting $336.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.06. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.55 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

