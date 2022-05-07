Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,319,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.