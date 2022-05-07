Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

