Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 27,035,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

