Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 187,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MAA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.26 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
