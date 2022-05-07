Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,775. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

