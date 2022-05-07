Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,285. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

