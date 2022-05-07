Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $72.49. 6,222,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,933. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

