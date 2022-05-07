Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,451,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.