Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.53.

CFLT stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 10,710,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. Confluent’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

