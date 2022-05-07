Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

