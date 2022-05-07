Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 43,976 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. 18,984,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344,934. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

