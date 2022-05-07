Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 87,234 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,234 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. 144,214,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,115,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.