Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $62.63 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $62,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

TSM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

