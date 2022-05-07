Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $80.29 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of Kinross Gold worth $80,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,562,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.