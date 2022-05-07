Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $97.19 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $97,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

FB stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,939,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

