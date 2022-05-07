Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,937,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246,627 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $355,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,895,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,393,000 after purchasing an additional 432,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,382,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.38. 2,001,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

