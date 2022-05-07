Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,941,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,811,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.48% of Crescent Point Energy worth $138,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 387,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

CPG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 12,852,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.33. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.