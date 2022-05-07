Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 109,854 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109,854 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,299,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781,208. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

